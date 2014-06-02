BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Hospital can now boast of a 16-bed intensive care unit (ICU), one the largest in the City.

The expanded ICU was unveiled by Minister of State (Independent) for Health and Family Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak here on Saturday. Earlier, the ICU was a five-bed unit and unable to meet the rising inflow of patients. The ICU has been expanded at a cost of 12.75 crore. The State Government is currently working on upgrading the Capital Hospital into a PG institute and project would entail a cost of `282 crore.