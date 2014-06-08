Boy Killed in Road Mishap
SALEPUR: A 7-year-old boy died in a road accident near Gaudagopa Bazar under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district on Saturday. Following the mishap, locals staged a blockade on Nischintakoili-Lalitgiri road demanding compensation to the bereaved family.
The deceased was identified as Manoranjan Prusty, a class II student of Sai Bidya Niketan. Sources said Manoranjan was going with his elder brother Kirtiranjan on a bicycle to attend tuition classes when a cement-laden truck hit them. Manoranjan, who came under the wheels, died instantly while his elder brother escaped with minor injuries.
The road blockade was withdrawn after the local administration provided `10,000 to the deceased’s family from Red Cross Fund.