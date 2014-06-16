BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is pinning its hopes on formation of a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal to resurrect the south west monsoon which has, so far, been weak and slow in its progress over southern India.

The circulation over east central Bay of Bengal is expected to turn into a cyclonic circulation and even a low pressure by June 18. If this happens, it will trigger rains over Odisha as well as Gangetic West Bengal and in the process, activate the south west monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.