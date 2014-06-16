KENDRAPARA: Five persons including a hotel owner and two women were arrested for running a sex racket here on Saturday.

On a tip-off, IIC of Kendrapara police station and his team raided hotel Krishna where its owner Biswajit Ray was present.

The arrested youths identified as Prasanta Mohapatra of Gojabandha village and Redheshyam Das of Anuapada village were believed to be the customers, police said.

Police found a secret door in the hotel meant to be used to escape during the police raid.

The raid revealed that flesh trade was going on in the hotel since long, police said.