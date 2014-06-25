ROURKELA : A sick middle-aged female elephant, who had abandoned food for past couple of days, was on Tuesday given treatment by a team of forest and veterinary officials on the outskirts of Tangarpali village under Bisra range of Rourkela forest division.

Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjeet Kumar said the elephant was separated from its herd and for the past three days was under observation.

On Monday, they attempted to give the elephant oral rehydration salts and food, but it refused. The DFO, who himself is a veterinary doctor, said the animal is suffering from dehydration and diarrhoea and is moving around a water pool.

He said with help of the senior veterinary officer of the IG Park A Biswal, minor dose of sedative along with anti-biotic were injected using darts.

The condition of the elephant is improving and after complete recovery, it would be united with its herd. He said dung sample has been collected for examination.