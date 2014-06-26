SAMBALPUR: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has been forced to opt for e-auctioning of coal following failure of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Kaniha to lift it from the mines in Talcher coalfields.

While about 50,000 tonnes of dry fuel is lying at the railway siding, over 1.20 lakh tonne of coal remains at the pit head.

Informing this in a release, MCL said NTPC Kaniha is supposed to lift 20,000 to 22,000 tonne of coal per day as per the present production of Kaniha Open Cast Project of MCL.

However, NTPC has failed to provide sufficient rakes at railway sidings for the coal dispatch. Moreover, against 26 wagons per rake, only 22 to 23 wagons are available which is reflecting on coal dispatch and rising coal stock at the railway siding.

As it is advisable to use the coal as soon as possible due to its natural tendency to heat up after coming in contact with air, keeping huge stock of coal not only poses risk of the stock catching fire but also lowers the quality due to internal heating.

The release further stated that efforts to draw the notice of NTPC Kaniha to expedite the coal lifting process has been in vain.

Explaining that rising coal stock at pit head as well as siding hampers the daily production from the mines, MCL clarified that it is forced to go for e-auctioning of coal - an established and transparent system that enables small consumers to apply and take coal directly from the mining company.