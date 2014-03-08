Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday formally announced his party’s plans to go for seat-sharing with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts for the 2014 Assembly elections.

Naveen made the announcement after a preliminary round of discussion with Odisha unit president of the JMM Sudam Marandi at Naveen Nivas.

Marandi told mediapersons after the announcement that the party decided to go for seat adjustment with the BJD as it will help in the development of the two districts, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh. Asked whether the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJD for the seven seats in Mayurbhanj and nine seats in Sundargarh has already been worked out, Marandi said it is too early to say anything because the discussions have just started.

“This (seat-sharing) would be done in consultation with my party leaders in both the districts,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kalpataru Das said the BJD decided to go for seat-sharing with the JMM in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts as it has a presence in these areas. He said adjustments will be made only for a few seats.

The BJD had earlier announced that it would go alone in the Lok Sabha elections to be held simultaneously with Assembly polls on April 10 and 17.

The BJD had gone for seat-sharing with the two Left parties and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the 2009 polls after breaking with the BJP.

Meanwhile, two senior leaders, Umesh Swain and Kamala Das, who quit the Congress recently, were at Naveen Nivas on Friday.

But the BJD is yet to make an announcement about accepting them into the party. Both the leaders had announced after resigning from the Congress that they are keen to join the BJD.