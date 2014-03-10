The Forest and Environment Department has sought a year’s extension for completion of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) of the State.

In a letter to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the Department has sought that project proposals should be allowed to be considered by the Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority (OCZMA) during this period.

In his letter, Director of Environment SB Samant said the CZMP is still under preparation and the Space Application Centre of ISRO is jointly doing the preparation work along with Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC). The SAC scientists have already started work and necesary maps have been sent to the SAC for approval while ORSAC is preparing the updated status report.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary JK Mohapatra has suggested improvisation of the cremation at the Puri’s Swargadwar as directed by National Green Tribunal (NGT).

As per the NGT’s orders, the State Pollution Control Board has been asked to construct an improvised platform with chimney, stack and pollution control measures for cremation on a pilot scale.

The proposal for the improved system is a modular one and only one body can be cremated at a time.

This proposal, however, would require clearance of the OCZMA since the structures for the crematorium have to be created within the prohibitory area as declared under the Coastal Regulatory Zone.

In view of the ongoing activities, the MoEF has been requested to extend the deadline for CZMP by a year and OCZMA should be allowed to approve project proposals.