A 63-year-old man got a new lease of life after a critical medical intervention was carried out by the doctors of Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

The patient Ram Avatar Sahoo was suffering from cancer of oesophagus (food pipe) and was unable to even swallow water. A big tumor mass had almost blocked the passage of his oesophagus. He was given chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Bhubaneswar but got no relief.

Dr PK Mohapatra, gastroenterologist of IGH, assessed the patient and decided to implant a stent in his oesophagus.

The team of Dr Mohpatra including radiologists Dr M Majhi and Dr NP Sahoo and aneasthetist Dr BK Naik implanted a metal stent in the patient’s oesophagus on February 22. The patient was able to swallow liquid and food after the procedure.

This is for the first time that such a procedure has been carried out at IGH or any of the hospitals in Western Odisha. It is considered a major step towards enhancing the services of the gastroenterology department of the hospital.

Many patients suffering from cancer of oesophagus or stricture of the oesophagus due to corrosives can now be treated similarly, allowing them to swallow food easily.