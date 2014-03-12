FMD Centre Falls Victim to Political Interference

Express News Service By

The International Centre for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to be set up by Department of Agriculture Research and Education (DARE) at Argul near Jatni has fallen victim to gross political interference.

The DARE has sent an SoS to the State Government citing issues of law and order due to the activities of the local political leaders. Already facing a delay, the unchecked interference of the political leaders, particularly of the ruling BJD, has further fettered execution of the project to establish a one-of-its-kind high security lab for combating FMD that greatly affects agriculture and animal husbandry produce in the country.

Taking up the matter with the Chief Secretary JK Mohapatra, DARE and ICAR DG S Ayappan have pressed for setting up a police outpost in the vicinity of the project site to maintain law and order. The DG has brought specific allegations on local leaders and their followers raiding the project site and accosting the officials over doling out contracts and supply orders to them.

On February 19, a local politician Bijay Kumar Chotray came to the project site along with two dozen people demanding supply contract from the NDDB site engineer.

This type of occurrences can only increase as the work on the project gains momentum, the note by the DG has pointed out.

The laboratory is being set up over an area of 116.325 acres at Argul, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as the implementing agency.

The state-of-the-art lab with Bio Safety Level (3+) facilities will come up at an investment of ` 147 crore by the Centre.

While being the most sophisticated research unit in the country, a notch higher than the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory at Bhopal, it will focus on control and combating virulent, pathogenic and mutagenic foot and mouth disease viruses.

FMD is a major threat to livestock sector affecting millions of domestic farm animals like cattle, goat, sheep, buffalo in the country with serious economic implications every year. Though generally not fatal, it is highly contagious and spreads fast among the livestock population across regions. It leads to spontaneous abortion in pregnant animal, decrease in milk production or working capacity in animals posing problems for farmers. The disease is estimated to account for annual loss to the tune of around `15,000 to 20,000 crore.

The implementing agency has called for accelerated support infrastructure works like approach roads, drains, electricity etc.