Home States Odisha

FMD Centre Falls Victim to Political Interference

The International Centre for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to be set up by Department of Agriculture Research and Education (DARE) at Argul near Jatni has fallen victim to gross political interference.

Published: 12th March 2014 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2014 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

The International Centre for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to be set up by Department of Agriculture Research and Education (DARE) at Argul near Jatni has fallen victim to gross political interference.

The DARE has sent an SoS to the State Government citing issues of law and order due to the activities of the local political leaders. Already facing a delay, the unchecked interference of the political leaders, particularly of the ruling BJD, has further fettered execution of the project to establish a one-of-its-kind high security lab for combating FMD that greatly affects agriculture and animal husbandry produce in the country.

Taking up the matter with the Chief Secretary JK Mohapatra, DARE and ICAR DG S Ayappan have pressed for setting up a police outpost in the vicinity of the project site to maintain law and order. The DG has brought specific allegations on local leaders and their followers raiding the project site and accosting the officials over doling out contracts and supply orders to them.

On February 19, a local politician Bijay Kumar Chotray came to the project site along with two dozen people demanding supply contract from the NDDB site engineer.

This type of occurrences can only increase as the work on the project gains momentum, the note by the DG has pointed out.

The laboratory is being set up over an area of 116.325 acres at Argul, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as the implementing agency.

The state-of-the-art lab with Bio Safety Level (3+) facilities will come up at an investment of ` 147 crore by the Centre.

While being the most sophisticated research unit in the country, a notch higher than the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory at Bhopal, it will focus on control and combating virulent, pathogenic and mutagenic foot and mouth disease viruses.

FMD is a major threat to livestock sector affecting millions of domestic farm animals like cattle, goat, sheep, buffalo in the country with serious economic implications every year.  Though generally not fatal, it is highly contagious and spreads fast among the livestock population across regions. It leads to spontaneous abortion in pregnant animal, decrease in milk production or working capacity in animals posing problems for farmers. The disease is estimated to account for annual loss to the tune of around `15,000 to 20,000 crore.

The implementing agency has called for accelerated support infrastructure works like approach roads, drains, electricity etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp