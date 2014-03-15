The prices of Holi products have gone up by 20 to 25 per cent this time. The Chinese products are selling more as their prices are cheaper than the local items.

The retailers of Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar and Belpahar towns have already started selling colour powder, sprayers and masks besides fancy items like colourful caps, sprinklers and masks most of which are China products.

Arun Goel of ‘Goel Store’ of Brajrajnagar said these products are not only attractive but also cheaper than their locally made counterparts. Ranjan Mohapatra, a resident of Belpahar, said children prefer Chinese items as those look more attractive and are also cheaper than Indian items.

A dozen of plastic Chinese toy water guns costs about `120 whereas the Indians products come for about `150. Manish Shah, a Charted accountant of Jharsuguda said the business for local manufacturers is expected to take a hit as the Chinese dragon dominates outperforming the competition on finishing and price.

A wholesaler of Holi plastic products sold almost all Chinese products to the retailers while local products still remained in stock.