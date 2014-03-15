Vote Out Cong, Exhorts Modi

Express News Service By

BJP’s prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on Friday focused on “Mission 272 Plus” and lashed out at the Congress urging people to throw out the Congress in the 2014 general elections, at the rally in Odisha.

Stating that when he thinks about the solutions to the problems plaguing the country all the time, the Congress is looking for solutions to “agar Modi aa gaya to” (If Modi comes to power).

He said that the Congress is concerned only about politics and power. Expressing his happiness at the “kesariya samandar” (saffron ocean) under the scorching sun, he said that it is now clear that the winds of change has taken the shape of cyclone and will culminate with tusnami. Beginning with reading out his speach in Sambalpuri language, he tried to connect with the gathering with interactive speech putting up questions to the gathering asking them to reply which they obliged.

Modi asked the people not to forgive the Congress for ditching them. He said that the Congress is a master at telling lies and they have been doing it for the past 60 years. Recalling that the Congress had promised to reduce inflation within 100 days in 2009 polls, he said that the problem has aggravated and poor are sleeping in empty stomachs. Exhorting people not to tolerate the Congress anymore, he sought blessings from the people and provide him strengthen to serve them.

Taking a jibe at the Congress on its much hyped Food Security Bill, he said that it took 60 long years for the Congress to realise that every individual required food to survive.

Reminding that it was Vajpayee who had formed the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, he said that although tribals are considered primitive, the Congress had never thought about their welfare and went on to claim that the BJP ruled states were ahead in handing over forest land to tribals.