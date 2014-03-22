The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has change its candidates in five Assembly seats following resentment in the party rank and file.

The Assembly seats where candidates were changed as per the BJP central committee recommendation were Daspalla in Nayagarh district, Narla in Kalahandi district, Khariar in Nuapara district and Deogarh and Khallikote in Ganjam district.

Subash Panigrahi in Deogarh Assembly seat was replaced by Nitesh Gangdev, a member of Deogarh royal family.

Gangdev had recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress. Similarly, the party replaced Dhirendra Tahal with Sarat Chandra Behera in Khallikote Assembly seat.

Former minister Duryodhan Majhi, who quit the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party recently, has been announced as the BJP candidate from Khariar seat.

Majhi replaced Hitesh Bagarti, the sitting MLA from Khariar who had refused to contest elections on health grounds after his name was announced by the party.

Besides, Pramod Behera has been announced as the candidate in place of Manoj Behera in Daspalla, while Artatrana Mohapatra would be the party’s candidate in Narla replacing Anirudha Pradhan.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party changed its candidates in five Assembly seats, the ruling Biju Janata Dal also adopted a similar exercise in two seats after announcement of candidate lists. The Biju Janata Dal replaced Latika Pradhan by nine-time MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo in Kabisurya Nagar Assembly seat in Ganjam district, while Harekrushna Sarangi was replaced to accommodate Rajya Sabha MP and sitting MLA A U Singhdeo in Bolangir Assembly seat.