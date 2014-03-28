The State Government has directed all departments to identify projects for availing flexi-funds under Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

A state-level sanctioning committee (SLSC) has been constituted in the Planning and Coordination Department for sanction of projects under the flexi-fund component of CSS.

“You are requested to identify the projects under flexi-fund component within CSS relating to your department in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India and submit project proposals to the Planning and Coordination Department for placing the same before SLSC for sanction of projects,” Development Commissioner Injeti Srinivas wrote to all departments. The Centre introduced the flexi-fund component within the CSS in January to provide flexibility to States to meet local needs and requirements within overall objective of each programme or scheme.

The flexi-fund component is also meant to pilot innovations and undertake mitigation and restoration activities in case of natural calamities in the sectors covered by CSS. The Central Ministries concerned will keep at least 10 per cent of their Plan Budget for each CSS as flexi-fund except for schemes which emanate from a legislation like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) or schemes like Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), where the whole or substantial proportion of the budgetary allocation is flexible.

After approval of the Plan Budget, the Central Ministries will communicate tentative allocations for each CSS to States including the allocation of flexi-funds by the end of May of every financial year.

The flexi-funds of a CSS meant for a particular scheme cannot be diverted to other fund activities of the scheme. But it is permissible to converge flexi-funds of different schemes to improve efficiency and effectiveness of outcomes. The SLSC will sanction projects under the flexi-funds component, said an official communication from the Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance.

Since flexi-funds are a part of the CSS concerned, the same State share (including beneficiary contribution, if any) will be applicable for the flexi-fund component as well. However, States may provide additional share over and above the required share for the flexi-fund component. The State Government has been asked not to use flexi-funds as a substitute to its own non-Plan or Plan scheme/expenditure or for construction or repair of offices and Government quarters, general publicity, purchase of vehicles and furniture, distribution of consumer durables and incentives for staff.

Flexi-funds within the CSS will be subject to the same audit requirements by the CAG, official sources said.