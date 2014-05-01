A City court on Wednesday convicted a youth for murdering his parents. Sarada Prasanna Sethi was charged with clobbering his parents to death in November 2009 after they allegedly opposed his marriage plans.

The court of Additional District Judge AC Behera found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 20,000. Twenty witnesses were examined by the prosecution during the trial.

Two Arrested for Rs 1.16-Cr Land Fraud

City Police on Wednesday arrested two land dealers for duping a person of Rs 1.16 crore. Lalat Sahu and Ashok Sahu had allegedly taken the sum from Kanan Charan Lenka for a property in Naharkanta.

They, however, handed him forged land documents by parading seven persons who were shown as land owners. Later, Lenka found out the truth and lodged a complaint when the two did not refund the money.