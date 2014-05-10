Former member of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) Himadri Mohapatra passed away at his residence near Airport Square here on Friday morning. He was 71.

An Odisha State Judicial Service officer, Mohapatra had retired as the Principal Secretary to the Law Department of Odisha Government in 2004. The same year, he was appointed as Member (Judicial) of the OHRC. He was, in fact, the first Member (Judicial) of the rights panel. During his tenure, many important orders were passed by the Commission.

Mohapatra is survived by wife and two sons. His death was deeply condoled by the judicial fraternity.