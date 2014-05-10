After the bomb blast in Chennai railway station last week, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have heightened the security measures at Berhampur railway station, an important and crowded station in Southern Odisha on the Kolkata-Chennai route. But the security personnel are handicapped by poor technological infrastructure which has taken the driver’s seat in surveillance operation in present times.

Though security cameras play an important role not only for surveillance but also for identifying the perpetrators of crime, the railway station has no CCTV camera inside the platform or outside. It has posed a major hurdle for the security personnel.

Station Manager DP Bramha said there was a proposal for installation of CCTV cameras but it was stalled due to the cyclone Phailin. However, it will be fitted soon, he assured.

Besides, the station has two entry and exit points and over a dozen unauthorised points, which make it more vulnerable to security threat. There is also no facility to scan the commuters or luggage.

As part of increasing security measures, the personnel of both the security agencies have been put on red alert and they make random checks both inside the trains and the platforms. Security checks have also intensified outside the station, especially at parking lots, said RPF sources. Though the GRP office operates from a small room inside the station, the RPF office is located around 400 metres from the railway station which creates problem for smooth security management.

Sources said they have to remain more vigilant during evening as long route trains reach the station at that time. Berhampur GRP is looking after several stations from Khallikote to Surla road and during emergency it also deputes personnel to the railway stations between Naupada and Parlakhemundi. Recently around 15 home guards were deputed to these railway stations and additional 10 home guards will be deployed soon.

The sources said both GRP and RPF are short in staff. Both the security units have 40 and 22 personnel respectively and they have to look after seven railway stations within a length of 80 kms.

Meanwhile, renovation work of the railway station, which was ravaged by Phailin in October last year, is continuing on a war-footing. Since the asbestos roofs of all the platforms were blown away by the cyclone, those are replaced with plastic asbestos sheets. On completion of roofing, electrical work including fixing the fans and lights would be taken up, said the Station Manager.

Apart from existing three platforms, another one is being developed. The new platform on Lanjipalli side will have a separate waiting hall and ticket counter for the benefit of the passengers, Bramha said. Similarly, a dilapidated staff quarters will be dismantled to create parking space.

Following persistent demands, a ramp for persons with disabilities (PWD) has been constructed near the footbridge, but it is around 500 metres from the entry and exit points. Another point should be made available for senior citizens and PWDs, said a local social worker Rajendra Jena.

Berhampur railway station is one of the highest revenue generating stations in the State. More than 50 trains pass through the station daily.