The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct a study for ascertaining the level of pollution in mineral-rich Sukinda region of Jajpur district due to indiscriminate mining and industrial activities.

A division bench of Justice I Mohanty and Justice SC Parija has also directed the CPCB and the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to assess the pollution level in Brahmani river, caused by release of industrial effluents and mining waste.

The bench directed the CPCB to form a team of scientists to determine the extent of pollution in the river and submit a comprehensive report in this connection.

The court, taking suo motu cognizance of news reports on increasing pollution in the mining belt, had earlier registered a PIL and sought a report from State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) on the matter.

After the SPCB submitted its report, the bench noted the necessity of further detailed probe by Central Pollution Control Board and Central Ground Water Authority.

The SPCB, in its report, stated that the pH and hexavalent chromium levels after treatment were within the limit of 5.5 - 9 and 0.1 mg/1 respectively as prescribed under Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986.

The study recommended upgradation of existing effluent treatment plants.

All the operating chrome mines in the region have been asked to upgrade the Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs).

Around six have started work on upgradation while the rest will do so shortly.

After upgradation, the concerns over hexavalent chromium pollution in the river flowing through the mining belt and its downstream will be addressed, the SPCB had submitted.