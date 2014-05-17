BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court on Friday issued an interim stay on 26 mines operating on the basis of second and subsequent deemed renewals after expiry of their lease period in Odisha.

The green bench headed by Justice A K Patnaik and comprising Justice S S Nijjar and Justice FMI Kalifulla, while halting the operations, has directed the State Government to dispose of all renewal applications under Section 8(3) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 within six months.

The State Government has further been directed to prioritise the applications, considering those granted for captive mining for supplying iron or manganese ore as raw material to the industries first and take up other renewal applications thereafter.

“In any case, the State Government will ensure that the entire process of consideration and disposal of the renewal applications under the MMDR Act is completed within six months starting today”, the bench ruled.

The directions came in consideration of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) report on illegal mining in Odisha which stated that the Government had undertaken a special drive to complete the renewal of mining leases. A High-level committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary has been constituted. It had already met five times and taken “in principle” decisions in a number of cases.

The bench, which is adjudicating the PIL on illegal mining filed by NGO Common Cause, further ordered that the 102 mining leases that have been suspended for not having requisite forest and environmental clearances and classified as non-working leases will continue to remain suspended.

“However, it will be open to such lessees to move the authorities concerned for the clearances, approval of mining plan or consent to operate. As and when the mining lessees are able to obtain the clearances, approval and consent, they may move this court for modification of the interim order in relation to their cases”, the bench ruled.

The CEC report had pointed towards the illegalities in operation of a large number of industries long after expiry of their lease period.

A total of 56 mines are presently operational in the State, of which 16 have lease deeds executed in their favour.