DHENKANAL: Around 2,000 teachers of six blocks in the district were paid their salary which was held up for five months due to delay in in file processing work. Following a report published in TNIE on the woes of the teachers on May 16, Collector Roopa Roshan Sahoo intervened in the matter last week and discussed with Dhenkanal Block Education Officer (BEO) Dhananjaya Mohapatra, who is in charge of all eight blocks, to facilitate payment of teachers’ salary.

The salary was delayed as Hindol Block Development Officer (BDO) had not handed over teachers’ service book to BEO which is required for pay revision. Hindol BDO did not send the service book despite repeated reminders by the BEO.

Following discussion with Mohaptara, the Collector passed the order for payment of salary to all the teachers.

Sahoo also pulled up Hindol BDO for inordinate delay and cautioned him against such act. Hindol teachers had not received their salary for over four months.

The teachers of Kankadahada and Bhuban blocks will get their salary within a day or two. Mohapatra said the pay revision of all teachers is going on in full swing.

Official sources said Government is yet to appoint BEO in each block after reorganisation of School and Mass Education department at district level.

It has also been decided that the teachers will no more have to depend on BDO for their salary as BEO will release it from April 2014. Earlier, the teachers used to depend on District Inspector of schools as well as BDO.

However, salary has not been paid to Gana Sikshak, Siksha Sahayak and junior teachers for several months and their EPF remains a contentious issue.

Administrative sources said SSA’s efforts are awaited for EPF issue as it is yet to be deposited in these teachers’ accounts for over two years.