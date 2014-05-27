BHUBANESWAR: More than 60 corporators were elected as Standing Committee members of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. The Corporation has nine standing committees responsible for taking decisions on new projects.

BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena said the election of the chairman of each committee is likely on June 3.

The nine committees are taxation, finance and accounts; public health, electric supply, water supply, drainage and environment; public works; planning and development; education, recreation and culture; licence and appeals; contracts; corporation, establishment, grievance and social justice.