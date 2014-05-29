BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for Delhi on a week-long visit, starting on Thursday.

It will be the third visit of the Chief Minister to national capital after the recent elections. While the last two visits were unofficial, this time Naveen is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of the Union Ministers during the visit, said sources in the Chief Minister’s Office. Details of his itinerary will be finalised there, the sources said. He will be returning on June 5.

After the election in the State, Naveen had gone to Delhi on a nine-day trip from April 22 and later on a seven-day tour beginning May 9.