Indigenously Developed Pinaka Rockets Successfully Test-fired

BALASORE: India's indigenously developed Pinaka rockets were today successfully test-fired thrice from a multi-barrel rocket launcher at an armament base in Chandipur-on-sea, about 15 km from here.



"Three rounds of Pinaka rockets were successfully tested from the proof and experimental establishment (PXE) at Chandipur," defence sources said.



Pinaka, which has undergone several tough tests since 1995, has been inducted into the armed forces and the present trials were conducted with some improvements in the system, the sources said, adding some more tests are likely to be held.



The unguided rocket system is meant to neutralise large areas with rapid salvos.



The rockets with a range of 40 km and capable of acting as a force-multiplier, were developed to supplement artillery guns, the sources said.



The quick reaction time and high rate of fire of the system give an edge to the Army during a low-intensity conflict situation, they said.



The system's capability to incorporate several types of warheads make it deadly for the enemy as they could even destroy solid structures and bunkers.



The Pinaka system with a battery of six launchers can fire a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds and neutralise a target area of 3.9 sq km.



In July last year, some advanced, second generation Pinaka Mark II Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher System had undergone successful trials at Chandhan area in Pokhran field firing ranges in western Rajasthan and are in development stage, the sources said.



The development and trials of the advanced system would continue and the rocket was expected to enter service very soon, they said.