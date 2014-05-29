Home States Odisha

Indigenously Developed Pinaka Rockets Successfully Test-fired

Published: 29th May 2014 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2014 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BALASORE: India's indigenously developed Pinaka rockets were today successfully test-fired thrice from a multi-barrel rocket launcher at an armament base in Chandipur-on-sea, about 15 km from here.

"Three rounds of Pinaka rockets were successfully tested from the proof and experimental establishment (PXE) at Chandipur," defence sources said.

Pinaka, which has undergone several tough tests since 1995, has been inducted into the armed forces and the present trials were conducted with some improvements in the system, the sources said, adding some more tests are likely to be held.

The unguided rocket system is meant to neutralise large areas with rapid salvos.

The rockets with a range of 40 km and capable of acting as a force-multiplier, were developed to supplement artillery guns, the sources said.

The quick reaction time and high rate of fire of the system give an edge to the Army during a low-intensity conflict situation, they said.

The system's capability to incorporate several types of warheads make it deadly for the enemy as they could even destroy solid structures and bunkers.

The Pinaka system with a battery of six launchers can fire a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds and neutralise a target area of 3.9 sq km.

In July last year, some advanced, second generation Pinaka Mark II Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher System had undergone successful trials at Chandhan area in Pokhran field firing ranges in western Rajasthan and are in development stage, the sources said.

The development and trials of the advanced system would continue and the rocket was expected to enter service very soon, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp