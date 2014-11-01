BHUBANESWAR: Though a fortnight has passed since the death of 21-year-old BBA Graduate Gagan Behari Choudhury at GGP Colony here, police are yet to make any headway in the case.

On October 16, Gagan accompanied by Bapi had gone to his landlady’s place to attend birthday party of the latter’s daughter when he reportedly fell from a staircase and succumbed at the Capital Hospital a few hours later. Gagan’s father alleged that his son was murdered and lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police in this regard.

Meanwhile, Bapi went missing following the incident which roused suspicion of the police. Sources said he left the City on a Mumbai-bound train immediately after the incident.

IIC of Mancheswar police station Bharat Sahu said on Friday, Bapi booked a ticket on a Mumbai-bound flight which was scheduled to depart at 8.45 am. On the basis of this information, police personnel were deployed in and around Biju Patnaik International Airport in plain clothes to trap Bapi. However, he did not turn up at the airport, said Sahu.

To trap Bapi, Commissionerate Police has formed a team which has raided various locations in and outside the State including his village at Aali in Kendrapara district.

Sources further said Bapi’s father is not willing to co-operate with police who are now planning to detain the suspect’s wife for questioning.

Bapi was working in an advertising agency in Mumbai for the last five years.

Meanwhile, post-mortem report of Gagan has revealed that he died due to brain haemorrhage resulting from a serious head injury. “There is no doubt that Gagan died because of injuries he sustained after falling from a height. But the reason behind Gagan’s fall can be ascertained only after Bapi is apprehended,” the IIC stated.