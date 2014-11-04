ANGUL: Though a fortnight has passed since a staff nurse of district headquarters hospital accused a doctor of sexual harassment, no step has been taken by the authorities concerned to bring the accused to book.

The administrative inaction, meanwhile, has irked the women employees of the hospital. Several women wings in the district voiced their concern over the issue and met Collector SR Jadav demanding immediate action against the accused.

In her complaint to Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Bidyadhar Sahu, the nurse had stated that the accused doctor was harassing her and making sexual advances for the last one year.

Sahu said, “I have submitted a report to the Collector in this regard but cannot divulge details of the complaint made by the nurse.”

The Collector said, “After questioning both the parties and hospital staff, I have referred the complaint to the Committee for sexual harassment at work place. Once the Committee gives its report, further action will be taken on the matter.”