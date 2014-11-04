BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has again requested the Centre to grant prospecting licence (PL) for iron ore mining in notified area of 2082.5 hectares in Khandadhar of Sundargarh district in favour of Posco-India Pvt Limited.

The State Government took the step after the recent meeting between Chief Secretary GC Pati and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Posco-India Gee Woong Sung.

Official sources said the Steel and Mines Department in a letter has requested the Centre to grant the licence to the company for three years. The Union Ministry of Mines had sought a clarification from the State Government on the issue on October 10.

The Ministry had asked the State Government to submit two separate recommendations for notified and non-notified areas of the mines. The State Government had earlier recommended for PL over 2,500 hectares, including 417 hectares in non-notified area, for mining by the South Korean company.

The State has submitted a request for PL over 2082.5 hectares in the notified area and will soon forward a separate request to the Centre for 417 hectares of non-notified area.

The State Government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Posco-India on June 22, 2005 for establishment of a 12 million tonne per annum capacity steel plant at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district at an estimated cost of Rs 52,000 crore.

However, the capacity of the plant was later lowered to eight million tonne after local resistance to land acquisition.

The Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) which acquired 2,700 acres of land for the first phase of the proposed project, has already handed over 1,700 acres to the company. Though the project is hanging fire for the last nine years, the Posco-India CMD ruled out the possibility of withdrawing from the State during his recent visit.