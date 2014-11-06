BHUBANESWAR : The CBI on Wednesday arrested City-based businessmen Vineet Lalani and Dilip Mohanty for their alleged links with Artha Tatwa (AT) Group, a major chit fund company accused in the multi-hundred crore ponzi scam. Both Lalani and Mohanty are directors of Prisons Properties Pvt Ltd. Mohanty also is a Congress leader. A CBI spokesperson said Lalani had received huge sums of money from the AT Group of Companies through the accounts of his employees. Mohanty, on his part, had taken a plot from the Pradeep Sethy-headed chit fund firm. The duo have also been charged with criminal conspiracy. Earlier, Lalani was interrogated by the CBI.