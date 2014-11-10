SAMBALPUR: The wheel of fortune goes on spinning. Wealth is not ever lasting nor is happiness. This harsh reality of life has come true for renowned Sanchar (a folk dance form of Western Odisha) artiste Chandra Bag. In a cruel twist of fate, the septuagenarian today works as a daily wager to eke out a living.

Not until a few years back, Chandra and his wife Chandrama were the most sought after Sanchar artistes in the district. People used to invite the couple to various functions and felicitate them. They were the cultural ambassadors of the Western Odisha and were revered by the people of the region. However, Chandra’s world turned upside down after wife Chandrama passed away two years back.

A native of Pandripali village in Tabdabahal panchayat in Rengali block, Chandra along with Chandrama enthralled music lovers all over country and even outside. The couple was even invited to Japan where they left the audience spellbound with their performance. Chandrama was the only woman Sanchar performer during her time.

The folk art, which is prevalent only in this part of the State, involves singing, playing of Mridanga and dancing to its beats with ghungroo tied to the ankle.

In this form of art, the performer displays his ability in ‘gayana’ (dance), ‘badana’ (musical beats) and ‘nartan’ (dance). One needs to master all the three aspects to become an expert performer of Sanchar. Mostly, the songs of the art form are based on mythology.

Sitting on the verandah of his dilapidated house, Chandra turns nostalgic when asked to revisit his memories of yesteryears. “My wife and I were felicitated for our contribution to the art form in Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav in 2006. We were also awarded by Eastern Zonal Cultural Council, Kolkata,” said Chandra with pride.

However, Chandra fell from grace soon after. Mired in penury, he is yet to get a house under Indira Awas Yojana, BPL card and old age pension. Even artist pension eludes him despite his lifetime service to the enrichment of the folk art.

Maintaining that he has resigned to fate, Chandra said despite repeated pleas, his wife Chandrama failed to get the attention of the State Government to their wretched living condition. “I don’t expect any better treatment from the Government,” he said bitterly. However, Chandra’s concern for reviving Sanchar was apparent when he said the Government should take steps to save the dying art form at the earliest.