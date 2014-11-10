BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will conduct a three-day camp court here from November 10.

The Home Department has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the camp court. Member of the Commission, SC Sinha, who will hear the cases registered with NHRC from different districts of Odisha, has already arrived in the city.

The Commission will hold meetings with the Chief Secretary, DG Police, District Magistrates and SPs regarding human rights and developmental issues. It would also meet different non-government organisations (NGOs) on November 12. Around 63 cases have been listed by the Commission for hearing.