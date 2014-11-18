BHUBANESWAR: Media persons should be aware of their responsibility towards the society and adhere to the ethics of sincere journalism. They must strive to bring out the truth, rather than sensationalising an issue, said Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram here on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of National Press Day, he assured the journalists of raising the issue of their security at the national forum and facilitate various schemes for their benefit.

The National Journalist Welfare Board (NJWB) granted pension to 10 senior journalists and health insurance to the accredited journalists on the occasion.

Among others, School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra, Editor of ‘Sambad’ Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, working president of NJWB Pradosh Pattanaik and NJWB Vice-president Pradyumna Kumar Mohanty spoke.