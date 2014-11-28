BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has not attended the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell for more than six years, Minister for Public Grievances and Pension Administration Jogendra Behera informed the members in the Assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP), the Minister said the Chief Minister had attended the grievance cell for the last time on August 16, 2008.

Behera said the grievance cell has received 79,862 petitions till November 17, 2014 and steps are being taken by the State Government on different matters concerning the people.

He admitted that the State Government is aware of middlemen bringing people to the cell by giving them false assurances.

Behera said the Government had issued advertisement in newspapers to make people aware of their rights and stop middlemen from exploiting them.

Two middlemen were handed over to police after identification, he said.

The Minister said the Commissioner of Police, senior police officials, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been asked to take action against the middlemen.