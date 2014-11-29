Amit Shah to Visit State
BHUBANESWAR: BJP president Amit Shah will visit Odisha for two days on December 27 and 28. This will be Shah’s first visit to the State after taking over as party president.
State BJP president KV Singhdeo said the schedule of Shah’s visit will be finalised at a meeting of senior leaders.
During his visit, the BJP president is expected to attend party meetings at various places in the State.