BHUBANESWAR: Additional Chief Secretary in the Revenue Department, Taradatt had a narrow escape on Friday after the car in which he was travelling was hit by a speeding vehicle near Capital Hospital here.

The incident occurred at around 10 am when the senior bureaucrat was leaving for the Secretariat in his official vehicle. Few moments later a car coming from Sishu Bhavan side square hit Taradatt’s car from the rear at a very high speed.

Taradatt was rushed to the hospital where he was administered preliminary treatment. The Capital Police has arrested and registered a case of negligent driving against the car driver, Pradip Khadanga.