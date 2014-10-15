Faculty Tussle Paralyses SCB Department

Express News Service By

CUTTACK: Administrative indifference to a long-standing tussle between two faculty members of the Gastroenterology Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) has flared up, bringing the vital unit virtually to a standstill.

Patient-care services in the department too has been severely affected as the conflict has reached a point where there has been a complete collapse of functioning of the doctors.

A woman assistant professor has levelled allegations of harassment against the Head of Gastroenterology department Prof SP Singh. She has accused the Professor of deliberately victimising her for the past few years. She had first registered her complaint with the authorities about two years back.

The matter was then presented before an administrative inquiry committee in 2012 but was subsequently referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) when the complainant indicated harassment of sexual nature. The committee reportedly had not found the issues to qualify as sexual harassment and recommended administrative inquiry into it.

While the hospital authorities sat on the recommendations, delaying the inquiry, the complainant allegedly began levelling fresh charges of intimidation and harassment against the Professor. Finally, an inquiry committee headed by the Superintendent, Prof PK Rath, met on September 8 but that also remained inconclusive with the matter again referred to the ICC.

According to sources, the conflict has been raging since three years with Prof Singh reportedly confronting the Assistant Professor over indiscipline and negligence of duty. He had brought the issues to the notice of hospital authorities. Now at the receiving end, the HoD has demanded that the inquiry be expedited and action taken if anyone was found guilty.

“My efforts to enforce discipline in the department to provide proper services has been turned into harassment charges against me. All allegations levelled against me are false and vindictive in nature. The inquiry should be completed fast as the matter has begun to affect my image and reputation seriously,” Prof Singh said.

Hospital Superintendent Prof Rath said, the matter has been referred to the ICC which will meet soon and lead it to conclusion.