BHUBANESWAR: The CBI on Sunday arrested the chairman and managing director of Nabadiganta Capital Services Pvt Ltd and two directors of the company for duping investors to the tune of several crores of rupees.

However, BJD’s Mayurbhanj MP Rama Chandra Hansda and two former MLAs, all of whom were under the CBI radar for being on the company’s board of directors in the past, have managed to escape action at least for now.

The probe agency quizzed Hansda as well as former legislators Subarna Naik and Hitesh Kumar Bagarti on Sunday, before questioning Nabadiganta CMD Anjan Baliarsingh and its directors Kartikeya Parida and Pradipta Patnaik.

While the three political leaders continued to deny that they were involved in company’s financial and administrative affairs, they blamed Baliarsingh and other directors. They said they had put in their papers as directors in 2012, but the resignations were accepted in last year only.

The three pleaded innocence stating that they were vehemently pursued by Baliarsingh into taking the director position in the company, which they had joined when it was a private corporate entity.

Asserting that none of them received any remuneration from the company, all the three said they were only “token” directors with no say or function in the financial affairs. Bagarti was the most vocal of the three. He said he never evinced interest in Nabadiganta, but was doggedly pursued by Baliarsingh who managed to convince him in the end.

“I had told him that I do not have time to function as a company director. But he and another director Raj Kishore Jena just did not budge and assured that they would take care of everything,” Bagarti told reporters.

The former BJP legislator said he had invested Rs 3 lakh in the company, but got nothing in return. He claimed to have filed a case with the Company Law Board, Kolkata, in this regard. He also alleged that his signature in the documents when the company went public was forged. Naik, a former MLA of Keonjhar Sadar from the BJD, said he came into contact with Baliarsingh while buying insurance policies when the latter worked with the HDFC.

‘Would’ve Shot Myself, But for family’

Bhubaneswar: Facing intense scrutiny from both the CBI and media in the chit fund scam, former BJP legislator Hitesh Kumar Bagarti on Sunday said he would have ended his life had he not been a family man. “I would have shot myself (over the shame the allegations have brought), but for my family. I am a family man and hence cannot take such an extreme step,” he said here. “I had no link with Nabadiganta Capital Services’ financial issues, but had been dragged into the controversy,” Bagarti told reporters after the CBI interrogation. He said all he received from his association with Nabadiganta was “three cups of tea and two meals”. “On the other hand, I was persuaded into investing `3 lakh, but got nothing in return,” he said.