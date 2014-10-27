BHUBANESWAR: Ruling BJD MP of Mayurbhanj Rama Chandra Hansda on Sunday made a u-turn on his stand when he said the `28 lakh cash seized from his residence belongs to his supporters.

A day after he claimed that the seized cash was his own, Hansda asserted that the cash was given to him by his supporters. During the raid by CBI on his Baripada residence on July 31, the sleuths had seized `28 lakh in cash.

After he was quizzed by the CBI on Saturday, Hansda claimed that the money was his own and he had nothing to do with the finances of Nabadiganta Capital Services Private Ltd.