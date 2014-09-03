BDO ‘Assaulted’ by Sarpanch, Supporters

Express News Service By

JAJPUR:Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dasarathapur was allegedly assaulted by a ruling party sarpanch and his supporters over clearance of a pending Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) bill here on Tuesday.

BDO Ambika Prasad Dash lodged a complaint with Mangalpur police accusing Biripata sarpanch Chittaranjan Nayak, former sarpanch Manoranjan Das and their supporters of physically assaulting him in his office chamber.

“Nayak barged into my office along with some of his supporters at about 1.30 pm and asked me to sanction a pending bill related to IAY scheme. When I expressed my helplessness in the matter as the construction work was incomplete, Nayak and his supporters abused me in filthy language and beat me up,” the BDO stated in his complaint.

Officer In-Charge of Mangalpur police station Sanjaya Kumar Parida said a case has been registered in this regard and investigation is on. No one has been arrested so far, he added.

On the other hand, Biripata Sarpanch Nayak refuted the BDO’s allegation. “I had gone to the BDO’s office along with IAY beneficiaries to request Dash to clear bills which were pending in the block office for the last few months. We did not attack him. Rather he misbehaved with us,” alleged Nayak.

Police have been deployed in the block office to prevent any untoward incident.