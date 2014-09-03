Home States Odisha

BDO ‘Assaulted’ by Sarpanch, Supporters

Published: 03rd September 2014 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2014 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

JAJPUR:Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dasarathapur was allegedly assaulted by a ruling party sarpanch and his supporters over clearance of a pending Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) bill here on Tuesday.

BDO Ambika Prasad Dash lodged a complaint with Mangalpur police accusing Biripata sarpanch Chittaranjan Nayak, former sarpanch Manoranjan Das and their supporters of physically assaulting him in his office chamber.

“Nayak barged into my office along with some of his supporters at about 1.30 pm and asked me to sanction a pending bill related to IAY scheme. When I expressed my helplessness in the matter as the construction work was incomplete, Nayak and his supporters abused me in filthy language and beat me up,” the BDO stated in his complaint.

Officer In-Charge of Mangalpur police station Sanjaya Kumar Parida said a case has been registered in this regard and investigation is on. No one has been arrested so far, he added.

On the other hand, Biripata Sarpanch Nayak refuted the BDO’s allegation. “I had gone to the BDO’s office along with IAY beneficiaries to request Dash to clear bills which were pending in the block office for the last few months. We did not attack him. Rather he misbehaved with us,” alleged Nayak.

Police have been deployed in the block office to prevent any untoward incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp