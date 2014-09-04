PURI: One Mahar Bhoi was on Wednesday sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking former minister Maheswar Mohanty, by the Chief Judicial Magistrate here. Bhoi was also imposed a fine of `15,000. Six others were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Chief Judicial Magistrate of Puri, Bidhan Kumar Chand pronounced the jail term for Bhoi(34) after convicting him for the attack on Mohanty, then Panchayati Raj minister, at a gram panchayat election meeting on January 30, 2012, in at Brahman Alandia village under Chandanpur police limits. Bhoi had hit him from behind with a crow bar, causing him grievous injury.

Police had arrested six others including a school headmaster, Bhubananda Sarangi, and his son, Purna Chandra Nanda, a Congress leader, for orchestrating the crime.