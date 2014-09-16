BHUBANESWAR: The Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) has spent close to `20 lakh in legal battle over a piece of land which was allotted at a price of `7.89 lakh to an entrepreneur in Rourkela, information received through RTI has revealed.

The State-run corporation is fighting the case in the Supreme Court where it had filed an appeal challenging an order of the Orissa High Court.

Idco had allotted the land to an entrepreneur at `7.89 lakh, but the allotment was quashed by the High Court which asked the corporation to go in for public auction.

According to activist Pradip Pradhan, who sourced the details through RTI, the State corporation challenged the HC order in the apex court though it would have benefited from the auction process. Ever since, the legal battle for the land has cost the corporation close to `20 lakh, he added.

Presenting documents to back the allegations at a media conference here, Pradhan said the entrepreneur’s application to Idco for the 0.145 acre land was rejected in the first instance after which he approached the High Court. The court, without going into the merits of the case, asked Idco to dispose of the case.

Idco transferred the land to the entrepreneur but some locals of Rourkela challenged the decision before the High Court in 2009. Hearing the case, a division bench quashed the earlier order and directed the corporation to allot the land through public auction route in 2010. But, the corporation filed an appeal before the apex court.