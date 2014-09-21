BHUBANESWAR: Tourism plaza, a one stop information hub for Odisha’s tourism products, will be set up in the Capital.

The plaza, a concept borrowed from metros, will have centres that would provide information on tourism products of 30 districts of the State besides stalls on Odisha handicrafts, food courts, cafeterias and souvenir shops.

The State Tourism Department is also planning to urge their counterparts in other States, which receive the maximum number of Odia tourists, to set up their centres at the plaza.

“There is a lot of outbound tourism to places like New Delhi, Shirdi, Tirupati and West Bengal from Odisha. This way, we can integrate information from our counterparts in other States which would help Odia tourists,” said Secretary of the Department, Arvind Padhee.

`five crore is available with the Tourism and Culture Department, which can be used for the purpose. Padhee informed that the Department has short-listed three locations for the purpose in Bhubaneswar - Sishu Bhawan Chhack, Delta Chhack and a site near Culture University.

A final meeting would be held soon to finalise the land and work is most likely to begin in the current financial year, the Secretary added. An architect has already been selected for the job.