ROURKELA: Clouds of uncertainty over the loss-making PSU mining company, Bisra Stone Lime Company Limited (BSLC), seem to be receding with Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) recently lifting materials dispatch restriction imposed on it on June 3. The IBM has also approved mining plan for the company, a subsidiary of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), for next five years.

The poor plight of BSLC had reached an extreme point in November 2011 when the company faced an imminent closure. BSLC continued to face technical hurdles even after the Union Ministry of Steel took over its parent company Birds Group in 1980.

Sources said a host of remedial measures is now being planned to bail out the 104-year-old dolomite and limestone mining company at Birmitrapur. The company is an economic lifeline for Birmitrapur town in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, sharing border with Jharkhand.

Reliable sources said at a high-level meeting on August 12, the State Government has decided to extend ‘express order’ to restore production at BSLC’s Birmitrapur mine which has been facing closure since August 13 with third renewal pending.

General secretary of INTUC-affiliated Gangpur Labour Union, BSLC’s recognised union, Sandeep Mishra said both the State and Central Governments now appear to be ‘sensitive’ to BSLC’s issue and future of the company looks bright provided the Centre removes lengthy technical hurdles gripping it.

Mishra said the IBM recently lifted materials dispatch restriction imposed on it and approved mining plan for next five years. BSLC is also set to receive environment clearance (EC) from the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment (MoEF) to raise its monthly production to five lakhs tonnes from the current capacity of 80,000 tonnes, Mishra claimed.

Birmitrapur mine covers 744 hectares (ha) of land while five other unutilised mines of BSLC in the district occupy 355 ha.

Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey, who has been spearheading a campaign for transfer of BSLC’s management to Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for the PSU’s revival, said Union Minister of Steel Vishnu Deo Sai had assured of considering the demand and taking corrective measures during his visit to the district last month.

Management sources confided that BSLC faces liability of `50 crores. But SAIL and RINL have placed `10 crores and `four crores respectively as advance against material supply which has come as a breather for the company. Recently, workers were paid their pending salaries for April. Five bank accounts attached by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have also been freed. Moreover, about 120 workers recently availed VRS and 20 more will follow suit. The workers’ strength now has been reduced to nearly 820 while ideally it should be further cut down to 500.