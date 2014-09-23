BALASORE: Flood fear looms over northern parts of Balasore with catchment areas of river Subarnarekha in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand receiving heavy rain in the last few days. To make things worse, the weatherman has predicted more rain.

Sources said 1.7 lakh cusecs of water were released from Chandil dam in Jharkhand on Sunday and Balasore administration expects the water to reach here by Tuesday. Officials said there might be flash flood in low lying areas of Subarnarekha system and there are chances that water will not be let out smoothly due to new moon on Wednesday. Emergency Officer Padmanav Dora said a warning has been issued and officials are on alert. Water level in the river was much below the danger mark on Monday even as the district received sporadic rainfall.

While the warning mark at Rajghat is 9.45 metre, water was flowing at 5.87 metre. The district recorded a total 528 mm rainfall on Sunday.

Sources said while Bhogarai block received highest 108 mm rainfall, Baliapal recorded 102 mm followed by Jaleswar 46 mm and Balasore 55 mm. If water level in Subarnarekha crosses 11 metre mark, people of Bhogarai, Jaleswar and Baliapal blocks will be affected.

Balasore Collector incharge Akshay Mohanty said BDOs and Tehsildars of northern region of the district have been asked to remain alert for any eventuality.