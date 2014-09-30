BHUBANESWAR: The employees of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA)’s Therubali and Choudwar complexes on Monday appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene to expedite the environment clearance of the company’s chrome ore mines at Sukinda which is pending with the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB).

In a memorandum, which was also submitted to Chief Secretary GC Pati and Development Commissioner Aditya Padhi, the employees said, the two complexes which have a total of six plants are facing serious shortage of raw materials since the Sukinda mines is awaiting environment clearance (EC) and hence not operational.

Both Therubali and Choudwar complexs of IMFA have three plants each but just one is operational in each of these two facilities. Since chrome ore supply has come to a halt pending the EC, the two employees unions said, the rest of the plants will be forced to shut down in next 10 to 15 days. This, they said, will seriously hit the livelihood of hundreds of employees and workers in the next few months. For, all the families are banking on operationalisation of the plants.

So far as EC for Sukinda mines of IMFA is concerned, the OSPCB made two inspections on August 22 and September 20 but is yet to furnish the consent in the absence of which operations of the plants are critically hit with fast depleting raw materials, the employees said, urging the CM to direct the board to expedite the process.