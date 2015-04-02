BHUBANESWAR:The State BJP on Wednesday protested the sudden cancellation of elections to the Ranpur Notified Area Council (NAC) in Nayagarh district by the State Election Commission.

The NAC election, scheduled to be held on April 7 along with eight other urban local bodies (ULBs), was postponed to May 5 over discrepancies in the poll list.

The State Election Commission cancelled the notification issued on March 31 for Ranpur NAC following a report from Nayagarh District Magistrate that reservation status of Wards has been wrongly published by the Election Officer.

A delegation of BJP met State Election Commissioner R N Senapati and sought his intervention for conducting election as per the schedule.

As the Ranpur NAC poll has been deferred, the candidates will now have to file their nominations afresh. While election to the ULB will be held on May 5, results will be declared on May 6.