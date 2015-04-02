CUTTACK:The Naveen Patnaik Government might be gung ho over the successful start of Rs 5-a-meal programme across five cities including one at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) campus here in millennium city on Wednesday. But the enthusiasm for setting things in place for the much-vaunted launch has imposed heavy cost on hundreds of patients, particularly those suffering from serious kidney diseases and requiring dialysis on a regular basis.

As many as 14 dialysis machines are gathering dust in the Nephrology Department of the SCBMCH without installation for two months now as the PWD has not found time to complete the necessary civil work due to its rush to ready infrastructure for ‘Aahar’ scheme. Resultantly, more than 50 patients are being deprived of the much-needed dialysis on an average everyday.

The machines had been procured as part of expansion project of Nephrology Department to strengthen patient care services in the face of rising burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD). While an estimated around 10 per cent of the people suffers from some degree of CKD, the incidence is on an alarming upsurge thanks to increase in diabetes and hypertension in the population. The Cuttack district also faces a serious CKD problem with hundreds mysteriously suffering from the disease along the Narsinghpur-Badamba belt.

The machines, procured at a cost of more than Rs 1.18 crore, were to be installed at a new unit being set up near the Paediatrics block. But the executing agency has left it mid-way since more than two months to concentrate wholly on the ‘Aahar’ project which was inaugurated by School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra on Wednesday.

The Nephrology Department presently has seven dialysis machines to cater to a patient load of around 80. Around 25-30 patients undergo dialysis everyday while around 50 have to be put on wait-list due to shortage of machines.

More galling is the fact that one dialysis machine for MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, that was procured along with the 14 for SCBMCH, has already been installed and is offering services to patients from June, 2014. The Department authorities have expectedly downplayed the delay stating that the machines would be installed soon. “There is only 10 per cent work left on the civil side and the machines can be hopefully installed in next week or 10 days,” head of Nephrology Prof Chittaranjan Kar said.

However, even if the machines are installed, they cannot be functional due to absence of Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant that is central to their operation. The plant, which would cost only around Rs 11-12 lakh, is still stuck in tender stages. Going by the working of the system, the plant will not see the light soon. And, the patients will continue to suffer.