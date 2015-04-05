BHUBANESWAR: The Khurda District and Sessions Court on Saturday turned down the bail application of Artha Tatwa (AT) Group chief Pradip Sethy.

The court had heard the arguments of Sethy and the counsel of CBI on Friday and reserved its verdict for Saturday. Sethy had moved the court seeking bail after the CBI filed the chargesheet in AT Group chit fund scam in December last year.

Earlier, the ponzi firm’s head had applied for a bail in the Court of Additional CJM (CBI) where Sethy had met a similar fate. The AT Group is among the 44 companies which are being probed by the CBI for their involvement in the chit fund scam.