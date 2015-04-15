CUTTACK: In a ghastly incident, a truck helper was allegedly killed by crushing his head with stones at Malgodown here on Monday night. The victim was identified as Dhuna alias Dhana Das from Pochlima in Aska of Ganjam district.

Dhuna had migrated to Cuttack and was staying at Gandhi Chowk under Chauliaganj police limits for some years now. As he was working as a truck helper, he used to spend the night in the truck. However, on Monday night, he had chosen to sleep on the verandah of a closed shop under Malgodown flyover.

On Tuesday morning, his body was found in a pool of blood with his head apparently crushed by stones. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Dhuna’s death has been linked to a quarrel a few days back. Police sources said Dhuna had a fierce quarrel with an auto-rickshaw driver a few days back. The auto driver had allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

As Dhuna was found murdered, police have detained the auto-rickshaw driver as a suspect along with another accomplice. The stone or any other weapon used for the murder is yet to be found, sources said.