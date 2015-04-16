Tribal Outfit Flays Abduction

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: Even as security forces comb the bordering regions of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the Malkangiri Adivasi Sangha on Wednesday raised a voice of protest against the Maoists for abducting eight villagers in Kartanpalli.

After a meeting in Malkangiri on Wednesday, the outfit said it would resort to retaliation against the Maoists if the eight villagers are not freed immediately and unconditionally.

“If Maoists are fighting for the cause of tribals, why are they targeting the indigenous people at the drop of the hat, accusing them of being police informers?” the Sangha said in a press release.

The body of tribals also warned non-tribal Maoist cadres of Andhra and Chhattisgarh not to target the tribals failing which they would take to arms. Meanwhile, Campaign Against Fabricated Cases, Odisha has also appealed for unconditional release of the innocent villagers.

The abduction formula is not the answer of solving fundamental issues of common people, the campaign said.