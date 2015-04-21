BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked the officials to achieve the target fixed by the State Government to provide irrigation facilities to 10 lakh hectares (ha) of land in five years.

The State Government will spend `18,000 crore during 2014-15 to 2018-19 for implementation of the scheme. While irrigation was provided to 1.33 lakh ha during 2014-15, a target has been fixed to create irrigation potential for 2.08 lakh ha during 2015-16.

Out of the target fixed for 2015-16, 10,000 ha will be irrigated through big and medium projects while 35,000 ha will be provided irrigation through mega lift irrigation projects. Small and micro projects will provide irrigation to 1.63 lakh ha. Official sources said `6857 crore will be spent for implementation of these projects during 2015-16.

The sources said work on 28 mega lift irrigation projects, which has already been started, will be completed by February, 2016. Besides, tender process has been started for 55 mega lift irrigation projects.

The State Government plans to set up 1.25 lakh deep bore-wells, 5000 micro lift irrigation projects, 6000 community lift irrigation projects, 156 small irrigation projects, 175 medium irrigations projects and 14 mega irrigation projects to reach the target.

However, the Government has already missed the target to provide irrigation potential to 35 per cent of land in every block of the State. A decision was taken in 2005-06 to draw master plan for each district to provide at least 35 per cent irrigation cover in all 314 blocks during the plan period from 2005-06 to 2009-10.

Official sources said 198 of 314 blocks had less than 35 per cent irrigation facilities in March, 2005. So far, the Government has been able to create irrigation potential in 46 of 198 blocks. Currently, 54 per cent of land (33 lakh ha) in the State are irrigated.