BHUBANESWAR:The mortal remains of former chief minister J B Patnaik will be consigned to flames on Wednesday at Swargadwar in Puri in the afternoon.

The body will leave Forest Park residence at 11 am and arrive at Congress Bhavan at 11.10 am. It will be kept at Congress Bhavan for party leaders and workers to pay their last respects. The body will leave Congress Bhavan and arrive at the Legislative Assembly at 11.30 am.

The body of the veteran Congress leader will then be taken to Puri via Khurda and Rameswar village. The body will reach Khurda and Rameswar at 12 noon and 12.30 pm respectively. The former chief minister’s body is expected to reach Puri Swargadwar at 3 pm.